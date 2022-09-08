Jessica Pegula sips from can of Heineken after US Open loss

NEW YORK — Exuding “tough day at the office” energy, Jessica Pegula brought a can of beer to her news conference after a quarterfinal loss at the U.S. Open on Wednesday night.
When one member of the media brought it up, Pegula first responded with something many professional athletes can relate to: “I’m trying to pee for doping.”
Then, voicing a thought many adults might understand, she added: “Although it does help ease the loss.”
Pegula was beaten 6-3, 7-6 (4) in Arthur Ashe Stadium by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek.
The setback dropped Pegula’s record in Grand Slam quarterfinals to 0-4, with three of those losses this season.
“I’m a little deflated right now,” Pegula said. “I’m not real happy.”
Her parents own the NFL’s Buffalo Bills and NHL’s Buffalo Sabres.
