Eighth-seeded Adrian Mannarino won against lucky loser Alexei Popyrin 6-2, 6-2 in their first-round match. Mannarino faces Miomir Kecmanovic in the second round.
Japanese player Yoshihito Nishioka reached the second round after beating Britain’s Kyle Edmund 6-4, 6-0. He next plays seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff or Marco Cecchinato.
The Cologne Championships is the second of two back-to-back ATP tournaments in the German city. They were added to the calendar following the disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic. Alexander Zverev won the first tournament on Sunday.
