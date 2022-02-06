Once ranked as high as No. 3 in the world, del Potro said Saturday with tears in his eyes that he was in a difficult moment and knew people were expecting him to return to tennis.
“It might not be like that and maybe it’s more of a farewell than a comeback,” he said of his planned tournament play.
Del Potro has had multiple wrist and knee surgeries in the past decade.
“The knee has me living a nightmare,″ he said at a news conference. ″For many years I have been trying alternatives and treatments and doctors and different ways to solve it.”
But, he said, ″I have not been able to do it.”