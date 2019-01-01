PUNE, India — Ivo Karlovic beat an opponent more than two decades younger than him on Tuesday with a 6-4, 7-5 win over Felix Auger-Aliassime in the first round of the Maharashtra Open.

The 39-year-old Croat served 13 aces against his 18-year-old Canadian opponent. His next opponent is Evgeny Donskoy of Russia.

Three-time semifinalist and fifth-seeded Benoit Paire beat lucky loser Thiago Monteiro 7-6 (5), 6-3 and next plays Jiri Vesely, who rallied to beat Antoine Hoang of France 4-6, 6-4, 6-4.

Ilya Ivashka also recovered from a set down before beating Hubert Hurkacz 6-7 (9), 6-2, 6-3. The Belarusian faces defending champion Gilles Simon in the second round.

Simone Bolelli converted all his three break points to win 6-4, 6-4 against Denis Istomin to set up a match against seventh-seeded Jaume Munar.

