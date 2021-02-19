In the semifinals, Bouzkova beat 2019 U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu, who was among the 72 players forced into a hard lockdown after passengers on their flights to Australia later tested positive for the coronavirus.
Other Grand Slam title winners in the 64-player draw included 2020 Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin and 2017 U.S. Open winner Sloane Stephens.
