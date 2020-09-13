“It’s very special, my first ATP title. Also, it’s the first tournament again with fans,” Kecmanovic told Austrian TV.

“I tried to stay focused on the points and not to think too much,” he said about closing out the win. “It was tough but I played some good tennis.”

Hanfmann is now 0-2 in career finals, after losing in Gstaad in 2017. The German’s defeat Sunday left Daniil Medvedev as the last qualifier to win an ATP title — at the 2018 Japan Open.

Kecmanovic used an early break to take the opening set against the 118th-ranked German qualifier.

Dominating most rallies from the baseline, the Serbian was in control in the second but had to hold off two break points while serving for the match at 5-4.

Kecmanovic succeeded Dominic Thiem as champion, with the Austrian winning his home tournament last year. The third-ranked Thiem was set to play Alexander Zverev in the final of the U.S. Open later Sunday.

Kecmanovic’s triumph concluded the first tournament in ATP tour history with three qualifiers in the semifinals.

The clay-court event was rescheduled from July and a limited number of spectators were allowed into the 5,400-capacity stadium.

