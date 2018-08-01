Fighting for the first set of his first match in the heat and humidity of Washington’s Citi Open, Denis Kudla’s mind turned to hockey.

Kudla, an Arlington native and the 85th-ranked singles player in the world, had never won a match at his hometown tournament despite six years of competing at Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. As he faced Slovakia’s Lukas Lacko on Tuesday, he drew inspiration from another Washington sports team that defied history to win big this year.

“I was like, ‘You know what, if the Caps can do it, the D.C. turn can happen,’” Kudla said.

Kudla lost the set in a tiebreak, but won the next two with ease to advance to the second round of the Citi Open for the first. On Wednesday, he won again, taking down No. 12 seed Karen Khachanov, 6-2, 6-3, and building on what has been an excellent summer. Kudla made his second career ATP semifinal in June at a grass-court tournament in Germany where he lost a close match to Roger Federer. In the past year, he’s shot up 90 spots in the rankings.

Next in Washington, the 25-year-old awaits either sixth-seeded Lucas Pouille or Vincent Millot in the third round of the singles’ draw. He is also competing in the men’s doubles draw with his old friend Frances Tiafoe, the 13th seed, who rolled through Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday afternoon to notch his first-ever win at the Citi Open as well.

Kudla attributes the locals’ success to something in the water in Washington. Or better yet, something in the ice.

“Before, it was maybe a curse over the whole city, any athlete here just can’t win anything important,” Kudla said after his match Monday. “But things are changing. As athletes, you find inspiration in other athletes in other sports. I’ve definitely found inspirations in the Caps.”

Kudla has yet to make it through an interview at the Citi Open without being asked about his Caps fandom; he’s a veritable die-hard. He was playing a tournament in England for most of the Stanley Cup finals and considered flying home to catch a game.

Instead, he watched games into wee hours of the morning, staying up until 5 a.m. in England to watch the Cup-clinching Game 5 despite that he had a quarterfinal match to play that same day. He lost, to Jeremy Chardy in three sets, and had no regrets.

“Another challenger, another tournament? It’ll always be there,” Kudla said. “But the Stanley Cup? It may never happen again, you never know.”

The Arlington native, who was born in Ukraine, is feeling confident not just because his team won the Stanley Cup. Kudla also has rediscovered his passion for tennis after debating quitting the sport a year ago.

He was ranked 175th this time last year, a steep nosedive for someone who had reached the top 100 as a 20-year-old. He took three weeks off before last year’s U.S. Open to reevaluate, then began working with coach Dustin Taylor during the offseason. Taylor simplified Kudla’s career plan, advising him to focus on fitness and doing the basics well. Kudla made it through qualifying and into the main draw of the Australian Open in January for the first time in five Grand Slams.

Making it to the semifinals in Germany and winning his first match at the Citi Open has renewed his energy.

“First match in DC has always been something that’s lingering over me, now to have that gone and over with, even yesterday I said I knew I could play well today,” Kudla said Wednesday. “Now that I’m relaxed, good things can happen.”

Tiafoe echoed the sentiment Wednesday. The two grew up playing tennis together in College Park and have fed off of each other’s success for years.

As Kudla’s game has soared, Tiafoe has also reached new heights. The 20-year-old reached the third round of Wimbledon for the first time last month and is currently ranked a career-high No. 41 in the world.

Tiafoe dominated his match Wednesday and will meet either No. 3 seed David Goffin or Pierre-Hughes Hubert in the third round.

He and Kudla were scheduled to play doubles Wednesday as well but received a win by walkover after Nick Kyrgios, seeded fifth in the singles draw and also playing doubles, withdrew from the Citi Open because of a hip injury.

The ATP announced Kyrgios’ withdrawal just minutes before his noon singles match was scheduled to begin. This is the mercurial Aussie’s second false start at the Citi Open: Last year he retired in the second set of his match against Tennys Sandgren, that time for pain in his right shoulder.

“It’s the same left hip injury I got after a sudden movement in Atlanta last week, and I haven’t had enough time to be ready to play this week,” Kyrgios said in a statement. “The physio recommended a couple of days of rest, rehab and treatment. I’ve got ample time for it to settle down before Toronto.

“It’s disappointing. I’m sure I’ll be here again with another chance to play, but at this stage I can’t risk aggravating the injury with Masters 1000s and the U.S. Open coming up. Last year I wasn’t healthy at the U.S. Open, so I want to be right for that.”

The withdrawal sent Kudla and Tiafoe straight into the quarterfinals of the men’s doubles draw, where they will meet Ivan Dodig and Ben McLachlan, and granted them a free Wednesday afternoon.

Their schedule for the rest of the day was straightforward.

“Relax, recover, try to keep the D.C. hopes alive,” Kudla said. “The Caps have shown that crazy things can happen, and that’s the beauty of sports. The unpredictable can happen, there’s always an underdog story.”