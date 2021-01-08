Flipkens broke Kenin’s serve five times in the first set, including breaking the American to love in consecutive service games to take the first set after Kenin had served for the set with a 5-4 lead.
Kenin plays either 13th-seeded Yulia Putintseva or Barbora Krejcikova in the third round.
Also, the 15th-seeded Ons Jabeur won 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 against Kateryna Bondarenko in their second-round match. Jabeur, an Australian Open quarterfinalist last year, will play either fourth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka or Ajla Tomljanovic in the third round.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.