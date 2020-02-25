“I just feel like I can’t find my game, I’m not playing the way I want to be playing, so it’s pretty frustrating right now,” Kenin said. “Obviously coming off of Melbourne where I felt I was playing the best tennis of my life coming down to playing, not the worst tennis, but not playing the tennis I want to be playing.”
Top-ranked Ash Barty cruised past Laura Siegemund 6-3, 6-2, while No. 3 Karolina Pliskova ousted Bernarda Pera of the United States 6-3, 6-0.
Fourth-seeded Belinda Bencic and Petra Kvitova also advanced.
