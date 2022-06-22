Kerber, Halep move into quarterfinals at Bad Homburg

Placeholder while article actions load

BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep booked their places in the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open on Wednesday while Sabine Lisicki continued her winning comeback. Defending champion Kerber, seeded third, beat Lucia Bronzetti 6-2, 6-3 to set up a meeting with Alizé Cornet, who won 7-6 (4), 6-4 against Tatjana Maria.

Kerber is now 7-0 in front of her home fans at Bad Homburg since the tournament made its tour debut last year.

Halep powered past Tamara Zidanšek 6-0, 6-3 to continue her solid start to the grass-court season after reaching the semifinals in Birmingham last week. Next up for the Romanian player is Amanda Anisimova, who needed just 50 minutes to beat fellow American Ann Li 6-0, 6-2.

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu won 6-4, 6-4 against Katie Swan and next takes on top-seeded Daria Kasatkina.

Lisicki is making a comeback to the WTA Tour after knee injuries hampered her for a long spell. The former Wimbledon finalist reached the quarterfinals of a full tour event for the first time since February 2018 when she beat Greet Minnen 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.

