Kerber, Halep move into quarterfinals at Bad Homburg

BAD HOMBURG, Germany — Angelique Kerber and Simona Halep booked their places in the quarterfinals of the Bad Homburg Open on Wednesday while Sabine Lisicki continued her winning comeback.
Kerber is now 7-0 in front of her home fans at Bad Homburg since the tournament made its tour debut last year.
Halep powered past Tamara Zidanšek 6-0, 6-3 to continue her solid start to the grass-court season after reaching the semifinals in Birmingham last week. Next up for the Romanian player is Amanda Anisimova, who needed just 50 minutes to beat fellow American Ann Li 6-0, 6-2.
Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu won 6-4, 6-4 against Katie Swan and next takes on top-seeded Daria Kasatkina.
Lisicki is making a comeback to the WTA Tour after knee injuries hampered her for a long spell. The former Wimbledon finalist reached the quarterfinals of a full tour event for the first time since February 2018 when she beat Greet Minnen 6-3, 2-6, 6-2.
