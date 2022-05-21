Kerber outlasts Juvan in Strasbourg final for 14th title

Placeholder while article actions load

STRASBOURG, France — Former No. 1 Angelique Kerber outlasted first-time WTA finalist Kaja Juvan 7-6 (5), 6-7 (0), 7-6 (5) over more than three hours in the Strasbourg International final on Saturday.

Kerber’s 14th career singles title was her first on clay in more than six years.