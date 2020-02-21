“It is beyond difficult and frustrating to have to deal with this, after the setbacks I had last year,” Anderson wrote. “But I know it’s the right decision for me to get back where I want to, and rest assured I will do everything in my power to get there.”
Anderson’s ranking has slipped to 121st following a second-round exit at the Australian Open. He last played in New York last week, when he lost to Jason Jung in the first round.
