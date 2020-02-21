LONDON — South African tennis player Kevin Anderson has had surgery on his right knee and will be out for an unspecified period of time.

Anderson said he injured his knee in December and tried to play through the problem at the start of the 2020 season, including at the Australian Open. That was after his 2019 season was disrupted by injuries, including an elbow problem which forced him to miss the clay-court season and a knee injury which kept him out of the U.S. Open.