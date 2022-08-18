Keys knocks out No. 1 Swiatek at Western & Southern Open

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MASON, Ohio — American Madison Keys upset No. 1 Iga Swiatek 6-3, 6-4 on Thursday to reach the Western & Southern Open quarterfinals. Swiatek, a two-time Grand Slam champion, hasn’t gotten past the round of 16 in four tournaments since winning the French Open in June. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The win was the 24th-ranked Keys’ first in six matches against a top-ranked opponent. She had never won a set against a No. 1 player.

After dropping the first set and losing the first five games of the second, Swiatek rallied to win four straight, fighting off one match point before Keys clinched with a forehand winner to the ad court off a shot that clipped the net.

Swiatek won her first two matches against Keys, including 6-1, 6-0 this year at Indian Wells.

“Obviously, there were a couple of games where I had match point,” Keys said in an on-court interview. “She beat me pretty badly the last time we played, so I was happy to get the win.”

Advertisement

Keys is scheduled to next meet Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina, who easily advanced with a 6-2, 6-4 win over Alison Riske-Amritraj.

Defending U.S. Open champion and 10th-seeded Emma Raducanu, who earlier beat Serena Williams in what likely was Williams’s second-last career event, fell to seventh-seeded Jessica Pegula, 7-5, 6-4.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova advanced to the women’s quarterfinals with a 6-1, 4-6, 6-0 win over 2022 Wimbledon finalist and fifth-seeded Ons Jabeur.

No. 1 Daniil Medvedev advanced to the quarterfinals with a 7-5, 7-5 win over Denis Shapovalov. Medvedev is trying to shake off a second-round loss to Nick Kyrgios last week in Montreal and hone his game for the upcoming U.S. Open.

“In general, I managed to be pretty constant,” Medvedev said. “I got a lot of break opportunities. I served pretty well, even in the game where I lost my serve. In general, I’m happy with my level and looking forward to the next matches.”

Medvedev will meet 11th-seed Taylor Fritz, who edged sixth-seeded Andrey Rublev, 6-7 (4), 6-2, 7-5.

GiftOutline Gift Article