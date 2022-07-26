Kontaveit, Krejcikova advance to Prague Open 2nd round

PRAGUE — Top-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia cruised past Ekaterine Gorgodze 6-0, 6-1 to advance to the second round of the Prague Open on Tuesday.

The world No. 2, who reached the Hamburg European Open final last week, needed just 48 minutes to beat Gorgodze and set up a match against Lucie Havlickova, who defeated Barbora Palicova 6-2, 7-6 (5) in an all-Czech match at the outdoor hardcourt tournament.