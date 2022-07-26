Kontaveit, Krejcikova advance to Prague Open 2nd round

PRAGUE — Top-seeded Anett Kontaveit of Estonia cruised past Ekaterine Gorgodze 6-0, 6-1 to advance to the second round of the Prague Open on Tuesday.
Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova reached the second round by beating Russian Anna Blinkova 6-3, 6-1. The second-seeded Czech was a quarterfinalist at the U.S. Open last year after winning the French Open.
Fifth-seeded Alizé Corne,t who eliminated top-ranked Iga Swiatek in Wimbledon’s third round, defeated Anastasia Zakharova of Russia 6-2, 6-3.
Fourth-seeded Sorana Cirstea of Romania was upset by unseeded Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva 7-5, 6-4, while seventh-seeded Anastasia Potapova of Russia advanced with a 6-1, 6-2 victory over China’s Xinyu Wang.
Bulgaria’s Viktoriya Tomova and Czechs Linda Noskova and Dominika Salkova also advanced.
