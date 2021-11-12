Barbora Krejcikova was playing Garbiñe Muguruza in the late match. The third-seeded Pliskova is 1-1 in the tournament but still has a chance of advancing.
Kontaveit only edged out Ons Jabeur for the last spot in the season-ending championship by beating Simona Halep in the final of the Transylvania Open last month.
The tournament, which was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, features a round-robin group stage before the semifinals.
The WTA Finals are being played in Guadalajara for this year only, with the event scheduled to return to Shenzhen, China in 2022.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports