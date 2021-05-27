Korda next faces the sixth-seeded Paul, who eased past fourth-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff 6-2, 6-4.
“I’m really good friends with Tommy,” Korda said. “We practice together a lot. It’s going to be a really fun match. He’s been playing great, so hopefully it will be a fun one.”
It will be their second tour-level meeting after Korda came back from a set down to beat Paul in Delray Beach in January on his way to the final.
Paul is the only seeded player left in Parma.
The other semifinal pits Marco Cecchinato — the only Italian left in the draw — against Jaume Munar of Spain.
The 80th-ranked Munar routed fifth-seeded Richard Gasquet 6-1, 6-1 while Cecchinato beat Norbert Gombos 6-3, 6-1.
