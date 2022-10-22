Korda to play Auger-Aliassime in European Open final

Korda rallied from a break down in the third set to edge Dominic Thiem 6-7 (4), 6-3, 7-6 (4), and Auger-Aliassime had to work hard to beat French player Richard Gasquet 7-6 (2), 7-6 (3), in Saturday’s semifinals.

It will be the 22-year-old Korda’s second final in as many weeks after his loss to Andrey Rublev at Gijon last week. He will be going for his second career title after winning at Parma last year.