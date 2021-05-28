Korda also beat Paul in Delray Beach in January in their only other meeting.
In the earlier semifinal, Cecchinato recovered from a second-set setback to prevail over Jaume Munar of Spain 7-6 (2), 1-6, 6-1 after more than 2 1/2 hours.
The 104th-ranked Cecchinato also had to save a set point on his serve at 5-3 down in the opener, then broke back and eventually took the set to the tiebreak.
“All the points were hard but I was always focused, in particular on my serve,” Cecchinato said. “At the beginning I didn’t have good sensations but then I improved.
“The third set finished 6-1 but the scoreboard is certainly a liar, it was a hard battle right to the end.”
Cecchinato is going for his fourth career ATP singles title, all on clay, and first since 2019.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports