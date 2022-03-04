Korda, 21, is the son of former tennis pro Petr Korda. Ranked No. 40, Korda used 12 aces to help overcome some serving woes and a few calls that didn’t go his way.

Mejia, ranked No. 265, made it interesting in the second set by winning six straight games after Korda opened it by breaking serve. Mejia showed plenty of emotion in the match, pumping his fists and at one point tapping his chest with his racket.

Mostly stoic throughout the match, Korda showed some emotion in the third set with a big fist pump after hitting a winner down the line on a thundering forehand to take a 2-0 lead. After reaching triple match point on a passing shot, he pumped his fist and exhorted the crowd. After Mejia won the next point, Korda clinched the match when the Colombian hit out.

“I was pretty comfortable,” said Korda, who credited coach Mardy Fish for his cool leadership. “We always knew that we were sitting pretty and I was happy to come through at the end.”

Korda said he sought advice from his father, who played several Davis Cup matches, and Radek Stepanek, another former Czech star, and even spent a week with Andre Agassi. “They were all a big help just kind of settling me down a little bit. A lot of great people in my corner and just super happy to win in my debut.”