Kostyuk beats Collins in Austin to reach 1st WTA final

Marta Kostyuk reached her first career WTA final by taking five of the last six games and beating Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-3 at the ATX Open on Saturday.
She will face one of two unseeded players for the championship of the inaugural edition of the hard-court tournament in Austin: Katie Volynets of the United States or Varvara Gracheva of Russia. They were scheduled to meet in the second semifinal on Saturday night.
The fourth-seeded Collins was trying to reach her first tour title match since getting that far at Melbourne Park last season before losing to Ash Barty. Collins fell to 0-5 against seeded opponents and her career mark in WTA semifinals is now 3-9.
___
AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports