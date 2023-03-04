Kostyuk beats Collins in Austin to reach 1st WTA final

The eighth-seeded Kostyuk is a 20-year-old from Ukraine who had previously reached the semifinals at four tournaments but never made it past that round.

Kostyuk saved five of the six break points she faced and won four of 2022 Australian Open runner-up Collins’ service games.

Marta Kostyuk reached her first career WTA final by taking five of the last six games and beating Danielle Collins 6-4, 6-3 at the ATX Open on Saturday.

She will face one of two unseeded players for the championship of the inaugural edition of the hard-court tournament in Austin: Katie Volynets of the United States or Varvara Gracheva of Russia. They were scheduled to meet in the second semifinal on Saturday night.