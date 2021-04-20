“It was a fantastic feeling playing on this court again,” Kvitova said. “It gave me lots of energy,”
The clay court tournament was called off in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Fifth-seeded Aryna Sabalenka needed just over an hour to beat Zhang Shuai of China 6-2, 6-2 to set up a match against Anna-Lena Friedsam, who beat fellow qualifier Ulrikke Eikeri 6-2, 6-0.
Ekaterina Alexandrova rallied from a set down to beat Karolina Muchova 4-6, 6-2, 6-3, and Anett Kontaveit eased past teenage wildcard entry Julia Middendorf 6-2, 6-3.
Kontaveit, who lost the 2019 final to Kvitova, next faces third-seeded Sofia Kenin.
Also, Laura Siegemund won an all-German duel against Mona Barthel 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports