Keys, a 2017 U.S. Open finalist, reached the semifinals in Brisbane for the first time in four attempts.
“Happy to get a lot of matches in and feel like a lot of what I was working on during off-season is kind of immediately clicking,” Keys said. “There’s still some things that I want to do a little bit better, but it’s definitely a great starting point for the year.”
In later quarterfinals, defending Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka plays Kiki Bertens and Brisbane International defending champion Karolina Pliskova takes on Alison Riske.
The Australian Open starts Jan. 20 in Melbourne.
____
More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and ttps://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.