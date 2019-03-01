Australia’s Nick Kyrgios shouts as he celebrates a point in a hard-fought set in his Mexican Tennis Open quarterfinal match against Switzerland’s Stan Wawrinka, in Acapulco, Mexico, Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019. (Rebecca Blackwell/Associated Press)

ACAPULCO, Mexico — Nick Kyrgios advanced to the Mexico Open semifinals Thursday night, following his comeback victory over top-seeded Rafael Nadal with a 7-5, 6-7 (3), 6-4 decision over Stan Wawrinka.

On Wednesday night, Kyrgios overcame three match points to beat the second-ranked Nadal 3-6, 7-6 (2), 7-6 (6) in the hardcourt event at The Princess Mundo Imperial.

The 23-year-old Australian will face the winner of the late match between third-seeded John Isner of the United States and No. 8 John Millman of Australia. Kyrgios has four career titles, all on hardcourts.

The 33-year-old Wawrinka, from Switzerland, is a three-time Grand Slam winner.

Second-seeded Alexander Zverev of Germany will play Britain’s Cameron Norrie in the other semifinal. Zverev beat Alex de Minaur of Australia 6-4, 6-4, and Norrie topped American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-2.

In women’s play, third-seeded Donna Vekic of Croatia beat eighth-seeded Johanna Kotna of Britain 6-3, 7-5 to set up a match against China’s Wang Yafan. Wang beat Brazilian qualifier Beatriz Haddad Maia 6-3, 6-4, a day after Haddad Maia upset top-seeded Sloane Stephens.

Fifth-seeded Sofia Kenin of the United States beat Victoria Azarenka of Belarus 6-4, 4-6, 7-5. Kenin will face the winner of the late match between seventh-seeded Saisai Zheng of China and Bianca Andreescu of Canada.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.