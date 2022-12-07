LTA fined $1 million by ATP over ban of Russian players

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

LONDON — The Lawn Tennis Association was fined $1 million by the ATP men’s professional tour on Wednesday for banning players from Russia and Belarus from its grass-court events this summer. The governing body of British tennis banned the players from five Wimbledon warm-up tournaments following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The ATP, which oversees men’s tennis outside of the Grand Slams, also warned the LTA it could lose its membership in the organization if it repeats the ban.

“The LTA is deeply disappointed with this outcome,” the organization said in a statement. “The ATP, in its finding, has shown no recognition of the exceptional circumstances created by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, or the international sporting community and UK government’s response to that invasion.

“The ATP appear to regard this matter as a straightforward breach of their rules — with a surprising lack of empathy shown for the situation in Ukraine, and a clear lack of understanding of the unique circumstances the LTA faced.”

The All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players from the Wimbledon tournament earlier this year, also.

The ATP’s action follows fines totaling $1 million handed the LTA and All England Club by the WTA women’s professional tennis tour. The two bodies have appealed those fines.

