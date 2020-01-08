The state prosecutor requested 12 years in prison for Zondra, who pleaded not guilty and appealed.

The prosecution also appealed and the High Court in the city of Olomouc handed Zondra an 11-year prison term on Wednesday.

The verdict is final.

Kvitova had surgery on injuries to her playing left hand. It took the tennis star more than five months to recover.

Kvitova is at the Brisbane International this week, warming up for the Australian Open, where she reached the final last year.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD