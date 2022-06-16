Maria upsets 4th-seeded Liu to advance to quarterfinals

GAIBA, Italy — Fourth-seeded Claire Liu was upset by Tatjana Maria 7-6 (3), 6-7 (3), 6-3 Thursday in the second round of the Veneto Open.
Sara Errani will play Kateryna Baindl of Ukraine in another quarterfinal. Errani beat Italian compatriot Lucrezia Stefanini 6-3, 7-6 (5) and Baindl defeated Federica Di Sarra 6-3, 3-6, 7-5.
The Veneto Open is taking place in Gaiba, a town of less than 1,000 inhabitants — making it the smallest town in the world to host a WTA tournament.
It is the first WTA tournament played on natural grass in Italy and organizers are using former soccer fields for the courts. The host tennis club has been nicknamed “Gaibledon” in homage to Wimbledon.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports