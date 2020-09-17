“The evolving hygiene situation in the Paris area has prompted the Paris police department to limit the number of spectators who may enter the 12 hectares Roland Garros site on a daily basis to 5,000,” the FFT said in a statement. “The FFT is conscious of how disappointing this news will be for those who will not be able to come to the stadium due to the reduction in capacity.”
