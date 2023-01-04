Medvedev advances to quarterfinals at Adelaide International

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ADELAIDE, Australia — Daniil Medvedev defeated Miomir Kecmanovic 6-0, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Adelaide International. The former world No. 1 — now ranked No. 7 — had an easy time on Wednesday for his third victory in three tries against the 29th-ranked Serbian Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Top-seeded Novak Djokovic, who has won 30 straight singles matches on Australian soil, will play Thursday for his place in the quarterfinals and a possible matchup against Medvedev in the semifinals.

Medvedev is seeded third and will face fellow Russian Karen Khachanov for his spot in the semifinals.

“Really happy to be through, happy with my level and looking forward to my next match,” Medvedev said. “Miomir is a tough opponent, high-rep player. There are no easy guys left in Adelaide, not sure there were even in the first round.”

Khachanov, a semifinalist at last year’s U.S. Open, defeated Jack Draper of Britain 6-4, 6-2 to advance.

On the women’s side of the combined ATP-WTA tournament, Aryna Sabalenka and Marketa Vondrousova are set to meet in the quarterfinals after both won on Wednesday.

Sabalenka, seeded No. 2, defeated Liudmila Samsonova in a grueling match that lasted 2 hours, 15 minutes, winning 7-6 (8) 7-6 (3).

Vondrousova, the 2019 French Open finalist, defeated Kaia Kanepi 6-0, 6-4.

In a late match, No. 4 seed Veronika Kudermetova defeated Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 6-0.

