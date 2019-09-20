ST. PETERSBURG, Russia — Daniil Medvedev is eyeing his fifth final in two months after beating fellow Russian Andrei Rublev 6-4, 7-5 on Friday in the quarterfinals of the St. Petersburg Open.

In his first tournament since losing the U.S. Open final to Rafael Nadal, the No. 5-ranked Medvedev will play a semifinal Saturday against Belarusian qualifier Egor Gerasimov, who beat Matteo Berrettini 7-6 (5), 7-6 (3).