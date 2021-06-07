TUESDAY’S FORECAST
Partly cloudy. High of 78 degrees Fahrenheit (26 Celsius).
MONDAY’S WEATHER
Partly cloudy. High of 73 degrees Fahrenheit (23 Celsius).
MONDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Women’s Fourth Round: No. 17 Maria Sakkari beat No. 4 Sofia Kenin 6-1, 6-3; No. 24 Coco Gauff beat No. 25 Ons Jabeur 6-3, 6-1; Barbora Krejcikova beat Sloane Stephens 6-2, 6-0.
Men’s Fourth Round: No. 1 Novak Djokovic beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-7 (7), 6-7 (2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0, ret.; No. 3 Rafael Nadal beat No. 18 Jannik Sinner 7-5, 6-3, 6-0; No. 9 Matteo Berrettini beat No. 8 Roger Federer, walkover; No. 10 Diego Schwartzman beat Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6 (9), 6-4, 7-5.
STAT OF THE DAY
Six — the number of first-time Grand Slam quarterfinalists in the women’s draw, led by the 17-year-old Gauff.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“There’s a lot of mental work to be done. If I’m in the second week, I should be able to play well, but obviously it was completely the opposite, which is obviously frustrating.” — 2020 runner-up Sofia Kenin, who said nerves got the better of her in her fourth-round loss.
___
