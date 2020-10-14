Medvedev set up a second-round match with Reilly Opelka, who earned a 3-6, 7-6 (5), 6-2 win over qualifier Nino Serdarusic.
Stan Wawrinka booked his spot in the quarterfinals with a 6-1, 3-6, 6-3 win over Evgeny Donskoy, a wild-card entry who has now competed in the St. Petersburg tournament 12 times without ever getting past the second round.
Wawrinka could next meet second-seeded Canadian Denis Shapovalov, who needed just 1 hour, 3 minutes to wrap up his 6-2, 6-3 first-round win over lucky loser Viktor Troicki. Shapovalov was coming off a second-round loss at the French Open. He takes on qualifier Ilya Ivashka in the second round for a quarterfinal spot against Wawrinka.
Ugo Humbert will play third-seeded Andrey Rublev in the second round after Humbert defeated qualifier Pavel Kotov 4-6, 6-2, 6-3.
