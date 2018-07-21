Tennis Hall of Fame inductee Michael Stich, of Germany, smiles during a news conference at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in Newport, R.I. (Elise Amendola/Associated Press)

NEWPORT, R.I. — Michael Stich and Helena Sukova have been inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

They were enshrined Saturday during a ceremony on Newport’s grass center court outside the hall.

Stich won Wimbledon in 1991 and a gold medal at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics in doubles with German countryman Boris Becker, also a Hall of Famer.

The 49-year-old Stich said he is “so proud and honored to be a part of the family.”

Hall of Famer Jim Courier told the crowd that “the beauty of his game is what really sticks with me.”

Sukova, a 53-year-old Czech, captured 14 Grand Slam doubles crowns — nine in women’s, five in mixed.

