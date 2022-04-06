Mmoh, Kyrgios advance to US Men's Clay Court quarterfinals

HOUSTON — Michael Mmoh beat Sam Querrey 6-2, 6-4 on Wednesday in the second round of the U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship Wednesday.
Querrey, who has reached the final in Houston twice, was defeated after advancing to the quarterfinals of this tournament in five of the previous six seasons.
In other singles action Wednesday, Nick Kyrgios beat Tommy Paul 6-4, 6-2 to reach his first tour-level quarterfinal on clay since doing it at this tournament in 2018. It’s the second time he’s advanced to a quarterfinal this season.