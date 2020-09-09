WEDNESDAY’S FORECAST
Mostly cloudy. High of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (28 degrees Celsius).
TUESDAY’S WEATHER
Sunny. High of 84 degrees Fahrenheit (29 degrees Celsius).
TUESDAY’S KEY RESULTS
Men’s quarterfinals: No. 5 Alexander Zverev beat No. 27 Borna Coric 1-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (1), 6-3; No. 20 Pablo Carreño Busta beat No. 12 Denis Shapovalov 3-6, 7-6 (5), 7-6 (4), 0-6, 6-3.
Women’s quarterfinals: No. 4 Naomi Osaka beat Shelby Rogers 6-3, 6-4; No. 28 Jennifer Brady beat No. 23 Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-2.
STAT OF THE DAY
46 years — That’s how long it has been since a former collegiate player reached the women’s final at the Open. Former Cal State Los Angeles star Billie Jean King last did it in 1974, and former UCLA All-American Jennifer Brady will do it if she wins Thursday.
QUOTE OF THE DAY
“This is the moment where it pays off, all the six months of hard work.” — semifinalist Alexander Zverev, talking about his rigorous training regimen this year.
___
