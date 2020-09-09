The battle of all mothers will be waged Wednesday at the U.S. Open when Serena Williams faces unseeded Tsvetana Pironkova for a berth in the semifinals. Williams missed more than a year of competition when she had a daughter in 2017, and has since been seeking a record-tying 24th major title. Pironkova is playing in her first tournament since she took a break of more than three years to have a son. In another women’s quarterfinal matchup, No. 16 Elise Mertens will face unseeded Victoria Azarenka, who is also a mother. Azarenka has won nine consecutive matches, including the final in the Western & Southern Open that was played in New York as an in-the-bubble warm-up for the U.S. Open. Two men’s quarterfinals are also scheduled. No. 2-seeded Dominic Thiem, a three-time major runner-up, meets first-time Slam quarterfinalist Alex de Minaur, a 21-year-old Australian. No. 3 Daniil Medvedev, last year’s Open runner-up, plays No. 10 Andrey Rublev. The path to the men’s title is wide open after overwhelming favorite Novak Djokovic was disqualified Sunday for unintentionally hitting a line judge in the throat with a ball. Each of the men’s quarterfinalists is seeking his first Grand Slam title.