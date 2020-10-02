Still, just in the past couple of days at Roland Garros, top-10 seeds Stefanos Tsitsipas and Denis Shapovalov have raised the issue, as did 2018 semifinalist Marco Checcinato, who grumbled about it during the third set of his third-round loss Friday.

AD

“Today in my match there was a mistake -- in my favor actually,” two-time French Open runner-up Thiem said after beating Ruud 6-4, 6-3, 6-1. “Casper showed me the mark on his phone after the match.”

AD

Thiem played at a tournament in Brazil where a system fine-tuned for use on clay, specifically, was tested.

“There were not any issues,” he said. “So I hope that next year, we will have it in every clay-court tournament.”

After Ruud disputed a couple of calls with the chair umpire, some buddies back home in Norway who were watching the match took a picture of one of the ball marks on the TV sceen and sent it to his phone.

“It was,” he insisted, “quite clearly out.”

AD

HALEP TURNS IT AROUND

A year ago, Simona Halep’s French Open title defense ended in Court Philippe Chatrier with a lopsided loss to American teenager Amanda Anisimova in the quarterfinals. They met again Friday -- same tournament, same stadium, similar scoreline -- but this time it was Halep who dominated, winning 6-0, 6-1 in less than an hour.

AD

“I was playing really bad,” said Anisimova, a fair assessment given that she made 32 unforced errors, 25 more than the No. 1-seeded Halep. “It’s been one of the worst matches I have played in a while. I was just making mistakes all over the place.”

The key, believe or not, might very well have been the second game.

AD

“Very important,” Halep called it.

She double-faulted twice, helping the 25th-seeded Anisimova accumulate five break points.

But Anisimova couldn’t convert any of those chances and never held another break point.

Now comes another rematch for Halep, against another 19-year-old: Her fourth-round opponent is Iga Swiatek.

In 2019, Halep won their fourth-round match in Paris 6-1, 6-0.

“I know for sure that my game is better,” Swiatek said, “so hopefully this match is going to be longer than 40 minutes.”

AD

BREAKING THE TIE

Thirty minutes; 36 points.

Lorenzo Sonego and 27th-seeded American Taylor Fritz engaged in quite a tiebreaker Friday.

Each held more than a half-dozen sets points. It finally ended when Sonego took the last two points with drop shots and ended the match, winning 7-6 (5), 6-3, 7-6 (17) to get to the fourth round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

AD

“I’m going to be up all night,” Fritz said, “thinking about what I could have done different.”

___

AP Tennis Writer Fendrich reported from Washington; AP Sports Writer Leicester reported from Paris. AP Sports Writer Jerome Pugmire in Paris contributed to this report

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports