Back on court after reaching the French Open quarterfinals last week, Rybakina won 2-6, 6-3, 6-4 against Shelby Rogers.
The seventh-seeded Azarenka had to break back twice in the second set on her way to a 6-4, 7-6 (2) win over Andrea Petkovic.
Another experienced German player awaits Azarenka in the second round after Kerber swept past qualifier Misaki Doi 6-2, 6-1.
Veronika Kudermetova eliminated the eighth-seeded Karolina Muchova 7-6 (5), 5-7, 6-2 in a first-round match lasting two-and-a-half hours. Her next opponent is qualifier Liudmila Samsonova.
