SHENZHEN, China — Sixth-seeded Garbine Muguruza won all six games in the final set and beat Chinese wild-card entry Xinyu Wang 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 Monday in the first round of the Shenzhen Open.

“It was not my best start,” Muguruza said. “I had to come back and bring something different to the match because it wasn’t going my way.