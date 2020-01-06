“I think she was playing great, but I just had to wait for my opportunities, and stay in the match.”
Muguruza will next face Shelby Rogers for a place in the quarterfinals. Rogers beat Nicole Gibbs 6-3, 5-7, 6-4.
Also, defending champion Aryna Sabalenka defeated Margarita Gasparyan 6-3, 6-0, while seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina held on to beat Saisai Zheng 6-2, 1-6, 6-2.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Kristyna Pliskova, Qiang Wang and Peng Shuai also won.
