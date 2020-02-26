Third-seeded Karolina Pliskova lost 6-4, 3-6, 6-3 to Ons Jabeur, a rising talent from Tunisia who reached the Australian Open quarterfinals.
Jabeur will next face Petra Kvitova, who defeated Jelena Ostapenko 6-2, 4-6, 6-1.
Fourth-seeded Belinda Bencic also advanced by beating Yulia Putintseva 6-4, 6-3.
