Murray tested positive for COVID-19 shortly before he was due to board a charter flight to Melbourne ahead of the Australian Open last month. He was forced to withdrew from the year’s first Grand Slam tournament, saying he could not figure out a workable quarantine that would allow him to compete amid the pandemic.
The British player is currently ranked 121st as he works his way back from hip issues that led to two operations.
