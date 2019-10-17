The former No. 1 is now 7-7 on tour since returning to action after having hip surgery in January. He won his first singles match at a tour-level event in September at Zhuhai, China, then made it to the China Open quarterfinals in Beijing this month.

“I felt a bit better today. I thought I served quite well for most of the match and when I was able to get into the baseline rallies, I felt I was hitting the ball quite clean, which is good,” Murray said. “It’s getting there. It sometimes takes me a little bit longer to get warmed up in the matches and sort of feel confident with my movement. But today I think from the beginning of the match I started pretty well. It was a good day.”