The former No. 1 is now 7-7 on tour since returning to action after having hip surgery in January. He won his first singles match at a tour-level event in September at Zhuhai, China, then made it to the China Open quarterfinals in Beijing this month.
“I felt a bit better today. I thought I served quite well for most of the match and when I was able to get into the baseline rallies, I felt I was hitting the ball quite clean, which is good,” Murray said. “It’s getting there. It sometimes takes me a little bit longer to get warmed up in the matches and sort of feel confident with my movement. But today I think from the beginning of the match I started pretty well. It was a good day.”
Murray will next face Romanian qualifier Marius Copil, who upset third-seeded Diego Schwartzman of Argentine 6-4, 5-7, 7-6 (7).
Top-seeded Gael Monfils lost 6-3, 6-2 to 18-year-old wild-card entry Jannik Sinner of Italy, while No. 2 David Goffin was ousted 6-3, 6-1 by Ugo Humbert.
American Frances Tiafoe advanced by beating seventh-seeded Jan-Lennard Struff 6-3, 6-4.
