LONDON — Andy Murray will continue his comeback next week after asking for a wildcard into the pre-Wimbledon Eastbourne International event.

The three-time Grand Slam champion returned after nearly a year out with hip problems when he played at the Queen’s Club in London on Tuesday, losing to Australia’s Nick Kyrgios.

“I’m looking forward to getting some more time on the grass courts at Eastbourne,” Murray said. “I played Davis Cup there in 2006 and I know the courts and facilities there are excellent.

“It was good to get back to competition at Queen’s this week and I’m hoping to build on that next week.”

Murray won Wimbledon in 2013 and 2016, and the U.S. Open in 2012.

