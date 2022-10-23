Musetti beats Berrettini to win Napoli Cup and 2nd ATP title

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NAPLES, Italy — Fourth-seeded Lorenzo Musetti beat Italian compatriot and close friend Matteo Berrettini on home soil to win the Napoli Cup on Sunday, the second ATP trophy of his career. The second-seeded Berrettini was hampered by a foot injury and, after a fairly even opening set, Musetti romped to victory in the second. He won 7-6 (5), 6-2 in front of a passionate crowd at the outdoor, hardcourt tournament.

“It was a really tough first set,” Musetti said. “Very long and no breaks ... he was not 100% physically. His capacity to stay until the end, to fight until the end, was a big problem for me to solve.

“Today I think I played not the best tennis because I think we were both really emotional, really nervous and there was a lot of tension, but in the important moments I played better. It’s really nice to be here with my family, with the crowd, and it’s a really big win for me and an important moment for my career.”

Musetti broke Berrettini’s serve in the opening game of the second set and again in the seventh game to leave him serving for the match, which he did to love.

Musetti, who didn’t drop a set all week in Naples, saved the only break point he faced on Sunday and made just three unforced errors compared to Berrettini’s 16.

The 20-year-old Musetti lifted his first tour-level crown in Hamburg in July.

Naples was awarded a single-year license to host the ATP 250-level tournament.

