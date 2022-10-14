Musetti marches on to semis of home tournament in Florence

FLORENCE, Italy — Lorenzo Musetti put on another strong performance at his home tournament, beating Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-2 to reach the semifinals of the Firenze Open on Friday.
The 20-year-old Musetti, who is ranked 28th and playing in his home region of Tuscany, will face either top-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime or eighth-seeded Brandon Nakashima for a spot in the final of the indoor hard-court tournament.
Also, Swedish qualifier Mikael Ymer reached his third semifinal of the season and will next play American J.J. Wolf, into his first tour-level semifinal.
