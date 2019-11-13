The win gives Nadal a 1-1 record after two matches, while Medvedev fell to 0-2. Stefanos Tsitsipas was set to play defending champion Alexander Zverev in the evening match, with both players looking for a second win.

AD

AD

In a rematch of this year’s U.S. Open final, Nadal came out looking much sharper than in his opening loss to Zverev and broke Medvedev twice in the second set.

But the Russian raced out to a 4-0 lead in the third set and had two more break points in the next game. However, Nadal held and then saved a match point at 30-40 in his next service game with a backhand drop shot at the net.

Nadal’s win also strengthens his grip on the year-end No. 1 ranking, as it means Novak Djokovic has to win the tournament to have any chance of overtaking him. Djokovic first has to beat Roger Federer on Thursday just to advance to the semifinals.

___

More AP Tennis: https://www.apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD