Nadal to play in Madrid after recovering from rib injury

MADRID — Rafael Nadal will play the Madrid Open after recovering from a rib injury that sidelined him for a month, the Spaniard said Tuesday.
Nadal missed tournaments in Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona because of the injury.
“Despite arriving with minimum preparation and (knowing) that it will be difficult, I am very excited to play and to play in front of a home crowd, even with few chances (to win),” Nadal wrote in Spanish on Twitter. “I will try to do it the best I can. See you in Madrid.”
The 35-year-old Nadal has won five times in Madrid, but not since 2017.
The Madrid Open starts on Sunday.
___
More AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports