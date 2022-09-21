Nakashima beats Svajda in hometown San Diego ATP 250

The 69th-ranked Nakashima continues to build on a summer that has seen him reach the Round of 16 at Wimbledon and the third round at the US Open.

“It was a very tough match right from the beginning,” said Nakashima, who saved three set points in the second set. “Zach is so talented, striking the ball really well. We’re good friends off the court. We practice a lot together here in San Diego, so I knew it was going to be a tough match today. I was just lucky to grab a few points at the end of each set.”