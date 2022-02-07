Grigor Dmitrov, ranked 28th in the world, tested positive for COVID-19 and had to withdraw from the first major pro tennis event in the Dallas area in three decades.
Dmitrov was supposed to play doubles with John Isner, who lives about a mile from the SMU indoor tennis facility hosting the event. Isner, ranked 26th, played a first-round doubles match Monday night with fellow American Jack Sock.
Anderson won for the first time in 2022 and improved to 9-8 against Querrey. He will play Isner in the round of 16.
American Taylor Fritz is the highest-ranked player in the field at No. 19.
___
More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports