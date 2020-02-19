“I was just hoping to play a good match in the first round,” Nakashima said. “After winning these two matches, I’ve gained a lot of confidence in my game, and hopefully I continue playing well. I always knew I had the game to compete with these high-level pros, and I just needed the opportunity.”
No. 4-seeded Reilly Opelka hit 17 aces and beat fellow American Mackenzie McDonald 6-3, 6-4.
Soonwoo Kwon edged wild card Ryan Harrison 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (0).
