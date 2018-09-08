This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

Naomi Osaka defeated Serena Williams, 6-2, 6-4, in the U.S. Open final on Saturday to become the first Japanese woman to win a Grand Slam title. But the victory was clouded by a game penalty levied against Williams during a shocking display of anger directed at the match umpire.

Williams first exchanged words with the chair umpire in the second game of the second set, when he assessed a coaching violation after Williams’s coach, Patrick Mouratoglou, motioned that Williams should go to the net more often. The 23-time Grand Slam champion disputed the call, repeatedly telling the chair umpire that she is not a cheater.

She received another code violation four games later, leading 3-2, after Osaka broke her serve and Williams smashed her racket so hard it broke. She received a point penalty and later a game penalty for a third code violation for verbal abuse, putting Osaka up 5-3 in the second set, moving her a game away from the championship.

Williams was attempting to win her 24th Grand Slam title to tie the record set 45 years ago to the day by Margaret Court at the U.S. Open. In another bit of coincidence, Sept. 8 was also the day Althea Gibson became the first black player to win the singles title at the tournament’s predecessor, the U.S. Championships, in 1957.

Williams, 36, was also trying to break Chris Evert’s record of six U.S. Open singles titles.



Williams argues with referee Brian Earley during the second set. (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

She went for the record with experience behind her — and her 1-year-old daughter in tow. Williams played her 31st career Grand Slam final Sunday and her ninth at Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Osaka, 20, was making her debut in a Grand Slam final. Not since 18-year-old Monica Seles defeated 35-year-old Martina Navratilova in the 1991 U.S. Open final has there been such an age gap between finalists.

Osaka, who is of Haitian-Japanese ancestry and was raised in the United States but plays for Japan, had before never made it past the fourth round of a Grand Slam. She earned her first WTA Tour title this year at Indian Wells, a tournament often considered tennis’s fifth major, and had a former insider from Williams’s camp on her side. Her coach, Sascha Bajin, was Williams’s hitting partner for eight years.

Osaka was the youngest woman to reach the final at Flushing Meadows since Caroline Wozniacki did it as a 19-year-old in 2009. She is also the first Japanese woman to make a major final in the open era.