Navarro is the second player in program history to win the final, joining two-time champion Danielle Collins (2014, 2016). Navarro beat top-seed Sara Daavettila of North Carolina in the semifinals.
Riffice become the first Gator since 1999 to claim the men’s title by defeating second-seeded Daniel Rodriques of South Carolina 3-6, 6-1, 6-4. Riffice also helped Florida win the team championship last week.
In women’s doubles, North Carolina’s Makenna Jones and Elizabeth Scotty beat Texas’ freshman duo of Kylie Collins and Lulu Sun 7-6 (3), 4-6, 1-0 (10-8).
Tennessee’s Adam Walton and Pat Harper claimed a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 1-0 (13-11) victory over Finn Murgett and Tad Maclean of Auburn in men’s.